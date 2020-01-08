Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Adaptiv Scoops Up LiveQoS to Improve SD-WAN Offerings

January 8, 2020

Deal brings application-acceleration capabilities to Adaptiv’s cloud-based services

Channelnomics Staff

Adaptiv Networks is looking to improve the R&D and technological capabilities of its software defined-WAN (SD-WAN) services with the acquisition of LiveQoS, a company that offers network technologies to improve the performance of business-class applications.