Avnet Launches IoT Partner Program at CES

Distributor poised for spring rollout of online marketplace for solutions based on IoTConnect platform

Avnet is launching a new partner program and online marketplace to make it easier for developers to build and sell their Internet of Things (IoT) products.

The Lowdown: The Phoenix-based distributor announced the new initiatives this week at the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas.

The Details: The new Avnet IoT Partner Program is aimed at systems integrators and device and system makers and leverages the distributor’s IoTConnect platform, which is powered by Microsoft’s Azure IoT Suite. The platform enables developers to pull together the various software and hardware needed to create IoT solutions. The platform lets developers securely connect IoT devices and systems and offers pre-built Smart Applications that include artificial intelligence (AI)-based services aimed at specific industries.



With the partner program, users can build their IoT offerings on the platform, enhance them with the Smart Applications, and gain access to devices that are certified to be used on the platform. Partners also can take advantage of Avnet experts and leverage the distributor’s automated management of recurring billing and the platform’s Play Zone, which gives users a place to test new solutions.



Developers then will be able to sell their offerings on the marketplace once it launches in the spring. It will include a catalog of devices and applications certified for the IoTConnect platform.

The Impact: The enterprise IoT market promises to be an active one in the coming years as more organizations adopt devices and systems. Gartner analysts are forecasting that the number of endpoints in the enterprise and automotive IoT space will grow to 5.8 billion this year, a 21% jump over 2019. In 2020, global revenue from endpoint electronics will hit $389 billion, mostly in North America, Western Europe, and China.

Background: Avnet has been growing its IoT capabilities for several years. Most recently, the company launched MaaXBoard, a single-board computer for such environments as IoT and edge computing, and the Guardian 100, a wireless edge module for secure IoT connectivity. The company also has acquired software makers Witekio and Softweb Solutions as part of its larger IoT initiative.

The Buzz: “IoT is complex, with unique hardware, software, and security requirements at every stage of the development cycle,” said Pete Bartolotta, president of business transformation for Avnet. “With our partner program and the upcoming marketplace, we’re putting proven IoT solutions in the hands of partners and systems integrators so they can scale their own businesses and accelerate the adoption of IoT.”



“While other companies only enable themselves, Avnet’s solutions truly enable its customers,” said Jim Williamson, CTO of Avnet partner Capstone Technology. “Other companies couldn’t help us with anything but the IoT platform, but Avnet helped us with everything from time to market to compliance issues. They already had the right answers for all the areas that we don’t specialize in, which helped us stay ahead of our competition and greatly expand our capabilities.”