Avnet Launches IoT Partner Program at CES

January 8, 2020

Distributor poised for spring rollout of online marketplace for solutions based on IoTConnect platform

Channelnomics Staff

Avnet is launching a new partner program and online marketplace to make it easier for developers to build and sell their Internet of Things (IoT) products.