HCL Launches Dedicated Microsoft Unit

January 21, 2020

New practice will focus on helping businesses transform their operations with Microsoft applications, resources

HCL, the India-based software and technology service company that transformed itself last year with the acquisition of a large swath of IBM products, is diving deep into the Microsoft ecosystem with a new practice aimed at helping businesses evolve their operations.