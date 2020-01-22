Progress Launches Flexible Channel Program

New framework will provide resources tailored to address the needs of different partners

Progress Software is advancing the way it works with partners with the launch of a new channel program that tailors relationships and resources to the needs of different types of solution providers and their respective operating models.

The Lowdown: The global program intends to give Progress partners more resources and support, enabling them to address the needs of customers in ways that work best for the partners and buyers. Progress formed a global channel operations team to oversee and coordinate program activities.

The Details: The program includes numerous new and simplified elements, including:



> New incentive programs with restructured product discounts and margins, access to demonstration licenses, rebates, and referral rewards

> New training and enablement programs that tailor marketing resources, sales support, technical and sales training to the needs of partners

> Dedicated resources for account management, technical support, marketing, joint business planning, and customer success

> New marketing resources and marketing kits to make it easier for partners to showcase Progress products to their customers

The Impact: Progress is following a growing trend in which vendors are devising more flexible channel programs to align better with their channel partners’ diverse models, market conditions, and customer needs. Based on the experience of other vendors that have taken similar approaches, Progress’ program has the potential of accelerating growth by removing unnecessary expense imposed on partners through program requirements.

Background: The new program launch is the first major channel change since Progress acquired Ipswitch last year. Progress, which specializes in application development, is gaining momentum since acquiring Ipswitch and shifting more of its focus toward Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The Buzz: “We have many successful partner initiatives, and now, through the acquisition of Ipswitch, we centralized and expanded the program across our product portfolio into a trifurcated model,” said Gary Quinn (pictured above), senior vice president of Core Field Operations at Progress. “This benefits our partner ecosystem in multiple ways and provides better access to a larger offering for our customers so they can maximize value from their Progress investment.”



“When Progress acquired Ipswitch in 2019, they brought to us a unique opportunity to evolve and expand our relationship into something really special,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of Data and Networking Solutions at Tech Data. “Leveraging the focus on the partner community, the new Progress Accelerate program, and our over 20-year relationship, Tech Data is excited to partner with Progress to elevate our mutual partners to the next level of success.”

