Report: Xerox Readies Plan to Jam HP’s Board

January 22, 2020

Printer and copier company could nominate as many as 11 directors to HP’s board to pressure a merger

Channelnomics Staff

Xerox is stockpiling a new weapon in its fight to acquire printer rival HP: board seats. According to published reports, Xerox is readying plans to nominate as many as 11 people to HP’s governing board this summer to pressure the company into a merger.