Citrix, FireEye Team on Compromise Search Tool

January 23, 2020

IoC scanner targets critical, unpatched flaw in Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Citrix Gateway

Channelnomics Staff

Citrix and FireEye Mandiant on Wednesday released a new tool that scans for indicators of compromise (IoCs) related to the recently disclosed directory-traversal vulnerability, designated CVE-2019-19781, in some versions of Citrix Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and Citrix Gateway.