FireMon Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Global Channel Sales

Former Westcon-Comstor exec Andrew Warren takes VP role, looks to grow partner rolls

Security policy management and automation specialist FireMon this week named channel and distribution veteran Andrew Warren to the role of Vice President of Global Channel Sales.

The Lowdown: Warren is expected to lead FireMon’s global channel sales team as the vendor looks to attract more partners to serve clients in need of robust cloud and network security policies as part of digital transformation initiatives.

The Details: Prior to FireMon, Warren led North America sales and vendor teams as an executive vice president for Synnex’s Westcon-Comstor Americas division. He has 15 years of security industry experience, with a focus on leading sales teams and business development initiatives, alongside a decade of other technology sales experience, company officials said.

The Buzz: “Andrew’s breadth of sales leadership experience and business development achievements in the security industry over the last decade make him a perfect fit to lead our channel sales team,” said FireMon CEO Satin Mirchandani. “We look forward to building on our strong channel relationships around the world to help more customers gain the network security and policy automation solutions they need to protect and fuel their business growth.”



“This is a pivotal time for enterprises,” added Warren. “By providing the right technology at the right time, FireMon is uniquely positioned to help customers moving to the cloud secure their hybrid environments despite a shortage of qualified workers.



“Automation is increasingly becoming a key component for success across the industry to combat the skills shortage and reduce manual errors. I look forward to helping our customers meet even the most complex security needs,” Warren said.