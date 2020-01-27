Rackspace, Alert Logic Partner on AWS Security for SMBs

The two services providers will assess and improve security of small and midmarket companies’ Amazon cloud environments

Rackspace and Alert Logic are looking to make the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment an even more secure place for small and midsize businesses (SMBs).

The Lowdown: The two companies on Monday said they are expanding their partnership with Alert Logic with the launch of the AWS Security Review program, which will offer an assessment of the businesses’ AWS configurations.

The Details: Rackspace is a managed cloud services provider and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner. The AWS Security Review program will leverage Houston-based Alert Logic’s managed detection and response (MDR) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to assess the AWS environments against the cloud provider’s CIS Foundation benchmarks.



Once the assessment is complete, customers can work with Rackspace, based in San Antonino, Texas, to address any security shortfalls or compliance issues. Through the use of Rackspace’s Service Blocks, users can select the security and support services they need in the AWS environments.

The Impact: AWS is the largest cloud provider, accounting for 40% of a public cloud infrastructure services space that now weighs in at about $89 billion, according to Synergy Research Group. Following AWS is Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba, the analyst firm says.

Background: Rackspace continues to build out its AWS capabilities, including last month closing the deal to buy Onica, a five-year-old AWS cloud MSP and an AWS Partner Network Premiere Consulting Partner. Bringing Onica into the fold will bolster Rackspace’s expertise in such areas as application modernization, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), containers and serverless computing.

The Buzz: “Security in the cloud remains especially challenging for SMB and mid-market organizations, due to the huge skills-gap,” said Vikas Gurugunti, executive vice president of Rackspace Solutions and Services. “The AWS Security Review provides customers with a fantastic starting point to begin their security transformation. The combined 24×7 support of Rackspace and Alert Logic experts is a critical enabler of keeping customers’ AWS environment secure.”



“Alert Logic and Rackspace share a long history of partnering to solve complex security challenges for our customers,” Alert Logic CEO Bob Lyons said. “By joining forces in this program, we have the scale and expertise to help thousands of AWS customers assess and improve their security posture, enabling them to accelerate their digital transformation and to reduce the risk of disruption from security threats.”