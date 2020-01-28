Channelnomics Original

F5 Unveils First Fruit of NGINX Acquisition

January 28, 2020

Rolls out application delivery solution based on technology inherited in the deal

Channelnomics Staff

F5 Networks this week released a cloud-native application delivery offering that represents the first major product release since acquiring NGINX last year and is part of a larger effort by the Seattle-based company to become more of a software and service vendor.