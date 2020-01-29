Google Cloud to Host Accenture’s Life Sciences Platform

Current and future offerings on INTIENT will use cloud provider’s technology

Accenture is turning to Google Cloud to be the cloud platform for its INTIENT platform for the life sciences industry.

The Lowdown: The multiyear deal announced this week calls for Accenture to be able to leverage Google Cloud and its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to help life sciences organizations better manage, analyze, and secure the mountains of data they’re collecting and storing.

The Details: The global systems integrator launched the INTIENT platform in May 2019, pulling together the work it had done with two dozen life science organizations over seven years to develop and launched technology solutions. Google Cloud’s AI capabilities and its support of open-source technology will enable Accenture and its partners, ISVs, and content providers to quickly build solutions for the platform.



Google Cloud is now the technology provider for current and future offerings on INTIENT. The platform includes sections for research, clinical work, and patient support, as well as INTIENT Pharmacovigilance, which includes real-time AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, and analytics.

The Impact: The agreement with Accenture will help Google Cloud in its ongoing push to grow the enterprise business that runs on its infrastructure. Google Cloud sits a distant third, behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, in the competitive worldwide public cloud services provider market.

Background: The new agreement with Google Cloud extends the work Accenture has done with the cloud provider over the past eight years, including the launch in 2018 of the SI’s Google Cloud Business Group, which enables companies to leverage Google Cloud’s technology to improve the customer experience and drive their own digital transformations.

The Buzz: “INTIENT will advance Accenture’s and Google Cloud’s shared mission to empower life sciences organizations with intelligent solutions that help bring innovative treatments to patients around the world, with greater speed, safety, and efficacy,” said Simon Eaves, group chief executive of products at Accenture. “Together, we can deliver exceptional value to clients at a rapid pace.”



“We’re excited to partner with Accenture to transform the life sciences industry with cloud technologies,” Google Cloud President Tariq Shaukat said. “Our shared goal is to accelerate developments in treatments by leveraging powerful Google Cloud capabilities, such as AI and data analytics, to gain insights that correlate symptoms, events, and treatments in new and unexpected ways.”