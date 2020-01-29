RingCentral Welcomes Altura to Channel Program

UC and networking provider’s partners include Avaya, Cisco, Extreme

RingCentral in October became the exclusive supplier of cloud-based communications solutions for Avaya. Now Avaya partner Altura Communications Solutions is joining RingCentral’s channel program.

The Lowdown: Altura will provide RingCentral’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) offerings to its enterprise and midmarket customers in the United States in such areas as local, state, and federal government, education, and healthcare.

The Details: The partnership with RingCentral filled a gap in Avaya’s portfolio around cloud-based collaboration tools and also gave it some stability. Avaya for months had been evaluating options for its future, including being acquired by another company or a private equity firm. RingCentral not only agreed to be the exclusive UCaaS provider to Avaya customers, but also paid Avaya $500 million for a stake in the company and for licensing rights and commissions.



Altura, headquartered in Anaheim, California, has partnered with Avaya in a range of areas in the communications field, including unified communications, call center, messaging, security, and video. Other notable partners include Cisco and Extreme Networks.

The Impact: Belmont, California-based RingCentral has been building up its UCaaS channel partner lineup, most recently adding Synnex and D&H.

Background: Transparency Market Research is projecting rapid growth in the global UCaaS space as enterprises and smaller companies continue to move their collaboration environments into the cloud. The analyst firm expects the market to expand 29.4% a year through 2024, when it will reach $79.3 billion. The market was worth $8.23 billion in 2015.

The Buzz: “As today’s workforce becomes more mobile and distributed, our customers are demanding solutions that allow their employees to communicate and collaborate seamlessly, wherever they are located so they can remain productive,” Altura President and CEO Bob Blazek said. “RingCentral’s cloud communications platform is a strong addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to partnering with RingCentral to help our enterprise customers transition to the cloud.”



“Altura has a strong network of enterprise customers looking for cloud-first, company-wide communications solutions,” said Zane Long, senior vice president of global channel sales for RingCentral. “Together we will help businesses of all sizes realize the benefits of a comprehensive, reliable cloud communications platform that enables them to scale globally and communicate effortlessly.”