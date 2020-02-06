Channelnomics Original

Fortinet, Equinix Partner on SD-WAN Services

February 6, 2020

Fortinet also is unveiling an SD-WAN appliance for SMBs

Channelnomics Staff

Fortinet is partnering with data center and interconnect provider Equinix to offer its Secure Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) solution as a virtual network service on Equinix’s Network Edge platform.