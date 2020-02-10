Inflow Backs Out of Deal with Tech Data

The acquisition falls through just days before Tech Data shareholders vote on the acquisition bid by a private equity firm

Tech Data’s expansion into Asia hit a snag over the weekend when India-based Inflow Technologies opted out of being acquired by the Tampa-based global distributor.

The Lowdown: Inflow gave no reason for why it exercised an escape clause on the acquisition by Tech Data announced in December 2019. No information is available on whether either company will incur a breakup penalty.

The Details: Tech Data said it respects Inflow’s decision, indicating that it would not seek to challenge the option or make a counteroffer to keep the deal alive.



The decision by Inflow comes just two days before Tech Data shareholders vote on the proposed $6 billion acquisition bid by private equity firm Apollo Global Management. If the deal goes through, Tech Data — the world’s second-largest distributor by revenue — will become a privately held company.

The Impact: Currently, Tech Data generates about 3% of its global revenue from Asia-Pacific, a market dominated by rival Ingram Micro and a series of regional distributors. Inflow would have increased its market service capacity and added new capabilities in security, networking, and storage.

Background: Tech Data offered to buy Inflow in December 2019 for an undisclosed amount. InFlow has more than 250 employees, 7,000 customers, and more than 1,4000 channel partners. Tech Data has more than 125,000 customers and 14,000 employees, and it serves more than 1,000 vendors.

The Buzz:

“We respect Inflow’s decision to go in a different direction,” said Jaideep Malhotra, President, Asia Pacific, at Tech Data. “Tech Data is committed to our strategy of delivering higher value by strengthening our end-to-end portfolio and optimizing our global footprint, and we continue to explore opportunities to grow our business in alignment with this strategy.”