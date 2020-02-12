IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Ingram Micro Bolsters Presence in Europe, Latin America

February 12, 2020

Distributor buys Dutch service provider Ictivity while adding resources south of the border

By Jeffrey Burt

IT distributor Ingram Micro is flexing its international muscles, including in Europe with the recent acquisition of Netherlands-based IT service provider Ictivity.