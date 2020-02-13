Axonius Hires Cylance Vet to Lead Channel Efforts

Mark Daggett will be responsible for growing company’s partner program

Axonius, which offers a cybersecurity asset management platform, is bringing on Mark Daggett to help run its channel business and oversee the expansion of its partner program.

The Lowdown: Daggett, a former executive with Cylance, this week was named vice president of channels and alliances for Axonius, which is moving toward becoming a channel-first company.

The Details: He will be responsible for growing the number of partners in the New York-based company’s channel program. Axonius officials said they’re seeing rising demand in the United States for the vendor’s platform. Daggett will focus first on VARs to address the demand and help develop relationships with VARs and distributors in the EMEA region. He also will develop new strategic alliance partners.



Daggett’s hire comes as the 3-year-old company looks to grow its Axonius Partner Program. Throughout the year, he will grow the partner program to add new training and opportunities for partners around enablement, incentives, marketing, and demand generation. The company also will hire more people for the program to drive growth among channel and alliance partners.



Before joining Axonius, Daggett spent more than four years at Cylance, which was bought in early 2019 by BlackBerry, in channel and distribution positions. Prior to that, he held positions with such companies as Dell, Arrow ECS, and eEye Digital Security.

Background: Axonius has been working to build out its channel efforts for a year. Last year it hired John McCabe as senior director of worldwide channels and alliances, a job he held for six months before leaving in October. The company’s cybersecurity asset management platform provides organizations with a comprehensive asset inventory, detects security solution gaps, and automatically validates and enforces security policies. It integrates with solutions from 183 vendors, including Aruba, Check Point, Cisco, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft Azure, VMware, and Oracle.

The Buzz: “I’m thrilled to join Axonius and further help the company invest in the channel as a key part of its corporate strategy and go-to market effort,” Daggett said. “The Axonius platform provides tremendous value and is a solution that our partner community can offer to their clients to solve numerous challenges and drive real business outcomes. As such, we understand that working together with our partner community is the most effective and important avenue to address the increasing demand we have seen in the market. Focus on the channel will help us meet this demand and continue our incredibly fast growth trajectory.”



“As a leading security solutions integrator, Optiv is committed to helping our clients plan, build, and run holistic and successful outcome-based cybersecurity programs,” Optiv CTO Todd Weber said. “Getting a credible inventory of all assets, both on network and in the cloud, understanding security solution coverage gaps, and validating and enforcing security policies plays critical roles in securing the enterprise. We’re excited to work with Axonius to help customers optimize their existing security investments while ensuring security policy adherence.”