Forescout Launches Envision Partner Program

New channel effort comes a week after company announces planned acquisition by private equity firms

Forescout, the network security vendor that’s in the process of being bought for $1.9 billion, is launching a new partner program designed to initially give VARs and solution providers access to engagement plans and company resources.

The Lowdown: The new Envision Partner Program, announced Thursday, will later be expanded to include alliance partners and global systems integrators.

The Details: The channel program includes new incentive plans and discounts for partners and an enhanced training and development curriculum that will focus on specific customer use cases. The Envision program also is designed to help partners build their skills around emerging technologies like network segmentation. It also will offer learning programs to improve engagements with customers.



New content and training programs will give partners a deep dive into Forescout’s products, and resellers will see increased incentives on deal registration when they carry non-named accounts from the initial contact to closing the deal.



The San Jose, California-based vendor also will continue adding new initiatives and programs to the Envision program throughout the year to give a unified experience to partners of all stripes, from resellers to systems integrators to alliance partners.

Background: Forescout, which is in the process of shifting to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, is being bought by private equity firms Advent International and Crosspoint Capital, which will take the company private. Forescout executives said the acquisition will enable Forescout to more quickly innovate on its products. That will be good news for the company’s more than 1,000 resellers that span more than 90 countries.

The Buzz: “Our partners have their own business metrics to achieve, but together, we are on a mission to give our customers complete visibility and control of all network-connected devices to protect against sophisticated cybersecurity threats,” said Jonathan Corini, vice president of worldwide channels. “We are continuing to add additional resources and incentives to our programs, making it easier for partners to grow their business and bring best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to market.”