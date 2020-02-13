Channelnomics Original

Partnership
0

Forescout Launches Envision Partner Program

February 13, 2020

New channel effort comes a week after company announces planned acquisition by private equity firms

By Jeffrey Burt

Forescout, the network security vendor that’s in the process of being bought for $1.9 billion, is launching a new partner program designed to initially give VARs and solution providers access to engagement plans and company resources.