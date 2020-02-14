Channelnomics Original

Judge Puts Hold on Microsoft’s Work on JEDI Cloud Project

February 14, 2020

Grants AWS’ request for an injunction while its lawsuit challenges $10 billion contract proceeds

By Jeffrey Burt

The Defense Department’s controversial JEDI cloud project has been put on hold while cloud giants Amazon and Microsoft continue to battle over the legitimacy of the government’s awarding of the $10 billion contract to Microsoft.