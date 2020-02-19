Channelnomics Original

Asigra Warns MSPs of Ransomware Threat to RMM Solutions

February 19, 2020

Cloud backup vendor says remote monitoring tools can give bad actors access to clients’ applications and data

By Jeffrey Burt

Cloud backup and recovery software maker Asigra is warning its network of MSPs of the growing threat ransomware poses to remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms that are used by service providers and their customers.