Google Cloud Rolls Out Storage Program for Partners

Dell EMC, HPE, NetApp among first companies to qualify for Anthos Ready Storage

Google Cloud has a new qualification for technology and channel partners that want to run storage solutions on the Anthos platform in on-premises environments.

The Lowdown: Among the first companies to qualify for the Anthos Ready Storage program, announced this week, are Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, and Pure Storage.

The Details: To quality for the program, partners have to meet certain requirements that enable their products to run optimally on Anthos, including:



> Kubernetes capabilities: The solutions need to demonstrate key Kubernetes functionality, including dynamic provisioning of volumes through open Kubernetes-native storage APIs.

> Flexibility: They also have to be able to automatically manage across scale-up and scale-down clusters.

> Simplified deployment: The capability should be in line with Kubernetes practices.



The goal is to make it easier for enterprises to choose storage solutions that are deployed with Anthos. Other companies that have qualified for the program are Portworx and Robin.io.

The Impact: Google Cloud introduced Anthos last year to accelerate the adoption of multicloud and hybrid cloud strategies leveraging containers and the Kubernetes orchestration technology. Users can run workloads not only on premises and in Google Cloud but also in other cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Anthos also is part of a larger trend among hyperscale public cloud service providers to establish a presence in customers’ on-premises data centers to essentially play in both ends of hybrid clouds. It followed AWS’ Outposts infrastructure and Microsoft’s Azure Stack.

Background: Expanding into data centers is an important part of cloud providers’ strategies, given how quickly organizations are embracing the trend. In a survey in December, Nutanix found that 85% of respondents said their ideal operating model is hybrid cloud.

The Buzz: “To date, we have seen an extremely enthusiastic response from customers who want to run key workloads on Anthos,” Rayn Veerubhotla, director of partnerships at Google Cloud, and Manu Batra, Google Cloud product manager, said in a blog post. “Our partners are enabling customers to deliver solutions that leverage Anthos in new and exciting ways. This includes storage, which is a key consideration as organizations look to manage their data across hybrid or multi-cloud deployments in containerized environments.”



“Speed is the new scale in the world upset by digital transformation. The complex reality is that data and resources live anywhere and everywhere,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of cloud data services at NetApp. “We’re excited to expand our support for customers on Anthos running in hybrid and multicloud configurations as a part of the Anthos Ready Storage initiative. Together, Google Cloud’s Anthos [and] NetApp Trident with Kubernetes-ready storage offer a proven solution that helps customers manage their data on public cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid cloud environments.”



“Speed to market is a key differentiator as companies develop next-generation, cloud-native applications. The emergence of Kubernetes is driven by that need for agility,” said Jay Snyder, senior vice president of global alliances at Dell. “We’re pleased to participate in this program, as Dell EMC PowerMax and VxFlex are ideal infrastructure options when paired with Google Cloud’s Anthos to deploy Kubernetes in multicloud environments.”



“Businesses are moving rapidly to modernize their applications using container-based architectures,” said Omer Asad, vice president and general manager of primary storage and data services at HPE. “We’re excited to expand our work with Google Cloud to qualify our fully managed, container-based storage solutions such as HPE Nimble Storage for the Anthos platform.”