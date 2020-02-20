Channelnomics Original

BMC Bolsters Mainframe Skills with RSM Acquisition

February 20, 2020

Deal will bring more managed services, security offers, expertise into the fold

By Jeffrey Burt

BMC Software is boosting its IBM mainframe expertise through its planned acquisition of RSM Partners, a longtime IBM partner that delivers managed services, consultation, security software and services, specialists, and other services and products focused on the giant systems.