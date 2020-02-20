BMC Bolsters Mainframe Skills with RSM Acquisition

Deal will bring more managed services, security offers, expertise into the fold

BMC Software is boosting its IBM mainframe expertise through its planned acquisition of RSM Partners, a longtime IBM partner that delivers managed services, consultation, security software and services, specialists, and other services and products focused on the giant systems.

The Lowdown: The acquisition, for an undisclosed amount of money, is expected sometime in the next few months.

The Details: Fourteen-year-old RSM Partners is entirely focused on providing solutions, services, and expertise for IBM’s Z mainframes. BMC plans to use those skills to enhance its Automated Mainframe Intelligence (AMI) portfolio. Combining RSM’s offerings with BMC’s AMI for Security will bolster the Houston-based company’s skills in such areas as mainframe security assessments, penetration testing, compliance, and audit remediation in mainframe platforms.



BMC also will leverage other RSM capabilities, from staff augmentation to mainframe migration services.



BMC offers a range of products for mainframes, touching on everything from DevOps for DB2 and systems management to cost and DB2 management.

The Impact: The obituary for mainframes has been written multiple times over the past couple of decades, but IBM continues to modernize the platform with new operating systems and workloads that it can run. Allied Market Research expects the global mainframe market to grow from more than $2 billion in 2017 to almost $3 billion by 2025, driven in large part by the need among enterprises to manage more data, the trend toward mobility, and the growing variety of transactions related to digitization initiatives.



According to a survey released last year by BMC, 93% of respondents said they are confident in the long-term strength and new workloads on the platform, 59% of XL environments have adopted Java to modernize their workloads, and 60% of Millennials said mainframes will grow and attract new workloads, while 50% of Baby Boomers said the same thing.

Background: The planned acquisition of RSM – a longtime IBM Business Partner – follows the company’s purchase in late 2018 of the assets of CorreLog, whose security information and event management (SIEM) tools can be leveraged by mainframes.

The Buzz: “We are thrilled to be adding RSM Partners to the BMC family of solutions to offer even greater value to our mainframe customers in how they manage their systems and secure their most critical data,” said Bill Miller, president of ZSolutions at BMC. “We are excited to combine our BMC AMI solutions with RSM Partners’ Z expertise for the strongest mainframe solutions available that help our customers run and secure their businesses.”



“RSM Partners is delighted to be joining forces with BMC to continue offering customers critical solutions for the modern mainframe,” said Mark Wilson, technical director at RSM Partners. “For over 14 years, our company has maintained leadership and dedicated focus on mainframe infrastructure and security, helping customers anticipate digital disruption and protect against volatility and risk. Bringing RSM into the BMC portfolio is a natural fit for the industry.”