Lifesize Shifts Partners to Commission Payment Model

Also names Synnex as master agent and Connection as agent

Video collaboration vendor Lifesize next month will start changing the way partners in the United States get paid, shifting toward a commission payment model.

The Lowdown: At the same time, the Austin Texas-based company this week also announced that Synnex is now its newest master agent and that Connection is the first agent under the relationship.

The Details: The new commission payment model will start being phased in March 1 for MSPs, distributors, and resellers. Under the new model, partners running through Synnex or other Lifesize master agents will receive commissions when selling meeting room hardware – such as Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, which was introduced in December to give customers a way to pay for solutions via a monthly subscription – upgrades, cloud video conferencing service licenses, and renewals.



Lifesize will be responsible for positioning products and managing opportunities for partners, which will free up master agents and agents to work on developing their businesses, recruiting partners, implementing Lifesize technology, and providing value-added services. Other Lifesize master agents include Jenne, which came onboard in May 2019.

The Impact: Lifesize, which operates in an enterprise collaboration market that MarketsandMarkets says will grow to more than $48 billion by 2024, has more than 5,000 partners and almost 75 distributors. There are 3,500 resellers and potential agents in the United States.

Background: Lifesize officials in April 2019 said the company had grown past $100 million in bookings, growing its annual recurring revenue an average of 80% a year over four years. It also saw the number of enterprise customers grow more than 62% year-over-year and that 60% of revenue was coming from outside of the Americas.

The Buzz: “This natural progression to a commission-based program is hugely advantageous for our entire partner community,” said Tim Maloney, senior vice president of worldwide channels and Americas sales at Lifesize. “Lifesize takes on the heavy lifting and risk, freeing up esteemed partners like Synnex and Connection to do more of what they excel at – serving as experts and supporting businesses looking to capitalize on video conferencing and collaboration.”



“We have valued working hand-in-hand with Lifesize to successfully promote the adoption of video communication across many market segments and geographies,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president of product management, North America at Synnex. “This latest evolution in our relationship gives our U.S. resellers and MSPs even greater consistency, shorter deal cycles and tremendous upside in selling Lifesize technology.”



“We’re excited that incentives apply to both recurring SaaS licenses as well as meeting room hardware, which is a key differentiator,” said Tim Burns, vice president of product management at Connection. “We look forward to aggressively growing our collaboration business with Lifesize through Synnex, to the tune of 10x over the next year.”