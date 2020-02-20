IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

SentinelOne Raises $200 Million in Latest Funding Round

February 20, 2020

Cybersecurity company sees its valuation jump to $1.1 billion

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor SentinelOne is continuing its rapid growth, announcing this week that it brought in $200 million in its latest round of funding and raised its valuation to $1.1 billion.