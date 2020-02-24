Channelnomics Original

Coronavirus-Fueled Cancellations Grow as RSA Gets Underway

February 24, 2020

Verizon is 14th vendor to pull out of show over health concerns due to COVID-19

By Jeffrey Burt

The concerns over the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus that cause the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 show in Barcelona is impacting the RSA Conference 2020 as it gets underway this week in San Francisco.