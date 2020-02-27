IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Report: Smartphones, Notebooks to Take Hit from Coronavirus Outbreak

February 27, 2020

Manufacturing, supply chain in China impacted by spread of COVID-19, TrendForce says

By Jeffrey Burt

The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to be felt in the tech industry, with conferences being cancelled and companies being forced to revise their economic forecasts. In a recent report, TrendForce, an analyst firm that focuses on the supply chain, said products from smartphones to semiconductors will take a hit to various degrees, which will cause further ripples around the globe.