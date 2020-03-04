Cameyo Platform Lets MSPs Deliver Virtual Windows Apps

Through a single dashboard, service providers can add customers and remotely manage them

Cameyo, which offers a cloud-native platform that delivers Windows application to any devices from a browser, now has a program to make it easier for MSPs to do the same thing.

The Lowdown: The Cary, North Carolina, company on Wednesday rolled out Cameyo for MSPs, which lets them deliver the Windows applications without having to install the software on-site and manage everything remotely from a dashboard.

The Details: MSPs need to deploy Cameyo’s self-hosted server in their data center on any Windows Server 2016 R2 server or above and use the dashboard to add customers in minutes. MSPs can then select which applications to deliver.



Other capabilities include:



> SPLA: Cameyo’s Service Provider License Agreement enables automated reporting on the number of active users for each customer, making monthly billing easy.

> Automation: Such tasks as cloud orchestration, load balancing, data persistence, and system configuration can be done by the platform.

> Public cloud: MSPs can deploy the platform in their Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud environments through Cameyo’s BYO-Azure or BYO-Google Cloud capabilities, which enables them to leverage the vendor’s elasticity and usage optimization technologies. Dynamically spinning servers up and down based on demand lets MSPs reduce costs by not paying for servers when they’re not being used.

> Session Sync: MSPs using Cameyo in the cloud can use the technology, which enables a user’s settings and files to follow them from session to session, creating a seamless user experience for virtual applications.

The Impact: Cameyo officials said MSPs using the platform will provide simple management, reduced costs, less complexity, and enhanced security. They also will be able to scale their customer base quickly by easily onboarding new ones in minutes. Pricing for the platform, which is available now, starts at $10 per user per month, and can drop to $1 a user per month when bulk discounts are used. MSPs also can get a free trial.

The Buzz: “Businesses rely on their MSP partners to help them reduce the cost and complexity of running their business,” Cameyo co-founder and CEO Andrew Miller said. “Cameyo for MSPs helps MSPs deliver profitable and scalable virtual application delivery services while eliminating the complexity and security issues of VDI, which helps them deliver more reliable, secure services to their customers at a fraction of the price. And our SPLA model dramatically simplifies billing by tracking the usage of an MSP’s customers and automating the monthly billing accordingly.”



“Not only can we easily add new customers and begin seamlessly delivering CompuGroup Medical applications to their desired devices in minutes, but Cameyo also gives us a single pane of glass and control plane from which we can manage everything across distributed customers. When it comes to delivering applications to my customers while ensuring simplicity and security, we’ve found Cameyo to be the best option,” said Navid Asgari, head of operations at CompuGroup Medical, U.S.



“Cameyo lets our clients grow at their own pace. They’re able to quickly adapt to changes in their business by increasing and reducing headcount, capacity, and resources without needing to pay the large upfront cost of new infrastructure or be burdened by maintaining hardware they no longer fully utilize,” said Daniel Goodpasture, president at Xpertek IT. “With Cameyo, our SMB customers can enjoy the benefits of VDI without needing to invest in infrastructure that doesn’t make sense for their scale or budgets. It lets them put their money to use in the most efficient way possible.”



“MSPs rely on the ability to create competitive differentiation by providing more value to their customers,” said Mark Bowker, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “When it comes to securely delivering Windows applications, the cost, management burden, and lack of flexibility of VDI make it difficult for MSPs to take businesses to the next level. Cameyo for MSPs eliminates the cost and complexity of VDI while enabling MSPs to deliver more profitable, more easily managed application delivery services to their customers at scale.”