Ex-Ingram Cloud Exec Bergeron Joins AppSmart

March 4, 2020

Appointment comes as channel-focused company builds out management ranks

By Jeffrey Burt

Renee Bergeron, the longtime Ingram Micro executive who left the company’s cloud division as part of a larger management shake-up, will now lead strategy, sales, marketing, and business development at AppSmart, a channel-focused IT solution provider and master agent.