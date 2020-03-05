Channelnomics Original

Technology


HP Urges Investors to Reject Xerox’s Tender Offer

March 5, 2020

Says $35 billion bid undervalues company, would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders

By Jeffrey Burt

Officials with PC and printer giant HP once again have rejected Xerox’s unsolicited $35 billion bid, urging shareholders to reject the tender offers presented by the smaller company earlier this week.