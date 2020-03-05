Salesforce Enhances Partner Program

SaaS vendor gives ISVs greater access to Salesforce Customer 360 platform

Salesforce is introducing a new partnership model that includes a new program design, economic model, and greater product and industry expertise, all aimed at making it easier for consulting and agency partners and ISVs to collaborate and drive customer success.

The Lowdown: The enhancements in the multi-faceted partnership model, announced this week by the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vendor, were fueled by feedback from partners and will give ISVs more access to the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

The Details: A revamped design is part of the new partner program. It’s aimed at letting partners know how they’re doing and where to focus to grow their business with Salesforce. It includes the Partner Trailblazer Score, which measures partners in such areas as customer success, innovation, and engagement. Their scores dictate where in the new tier structure the fit and partners can try to move into a new tier every quarter.



A new economic model for ISVs includes:



>Marginal royalty model: As revenue increases, partners will see their marginal royalty rates decrease.



>Greater access to Salesforce Customer 360: That includes to Einstein Analytics to help build machine learning into solutions; platform services to give partner access to developer tools for testing code and metadata, delivering connected apps, and improving performance; Salesforce Communities technology to extend customer business processes and improve collaboration.



>New products: AppExchange App Analytics and Einstein Analytics lets partners see how customers are using their solutions and then analyze the data; Apex and ISV Customer Debugger for debugging Apex in real time and specific customer issues; and MyTrailhead for Partners for top-tier ISVs to publish a custom Trailhead experience for customers.



The elevated product and industry expertise for consulting and agency partners include:



>Enhanced Salesforce Navigator: It’s now the customer-facing way partners can market their Salesforce expertise.



>Consultants on AppExchange: Customers can see partners’ expertise, customer rating, and project reviews in their listings on AppExchange.



There are additional benefits for partners:



>Reduced fees: The costs of participating in the vendor’s consulting partner program were dropped at almost every level.



>Referral fees: They are now open to all consulting and agency partners in 22 countries in Europe and Asia.



>Increased investment in Trailhead for Partners: Helps partners grow their practice via talent programs and a Partner Learning Camp to help partners build, sell, and implement Salesforce products.

The Buzz: “Customer success is at the core of every Salesforce partnership,” Woodson Martin, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, wrote in a blog post. “Together with our partners, we grow, innovate and invest in ways that help customers transform their businesses – and we firmly believe that customer success is strengthened by our ability to create a thriving and connected ecosystem. Our joint success has always been fueled by feedback from our partners, and they’ve recently told us they want us to help them scale faster.”