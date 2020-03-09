Accenture Buys Cybersecurity Consultancy Context

Deal is latest in a series of security-focused acquisitions for systems integrator

Accenture is building out its cybersecurity capabilities with the acquisition of consultancy Context Information Security for an undisclosed amount.

The Lowdown: The deal this month for Context – which was owned by parent company Babcock International Group – marks the latest in more than half a dozen acquisitions the systems integrator’s Security group has made over the past several years year

The Details: Context, a London-based company founded in 1998, helps enterprises respond to cyber-attacks through such services as cyber-defense and red teams, vulnerability research, and incident response. The consultancy has customers in an array of sectors, including financial services, government, aerospace and defense, and critical infrastructure.



The company also has offices in the United States, Germany, and Australia, and will add more than 250 employees to Accenture Security’s workforce.

Background: Accenture has made a series to acquisitions in recent years to expand its cybersecurity expertise. Most recently, the company in January bought Symantec’s cybersecurity services business from Broadcom, which brought threat monitoring and analysis, security operations centers (SOCs), and real-time threat intelligence and incident response services into the fold. Other security-related acquisitions include Déjà vu Security last year, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore, and FusionX.

The Buzz: “This acquisition is an excellent match for us, combining a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals globally while providing differentiated services to clients in the U.K. market,” said Kelly Bissell, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads Accenture Security. “The deal signals continued aggressive growth for Accenture Security and gives us a new branch of talented family members to help clients grow their business with confidence and resilience.”



“Context has a remarkable set of cybersecurity skills, capabilities and reputation in the U.K. as well as in the international financial services industry to complement the growth we have already driven for more than a decade in this market,” said Nick Taylor, UKI lead at Accenture Security. “We are excited to welcome this talented group of professionals that share a common vision of providing world-class cybersecurity to our clients.”



“We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Accenture family,” Context CEO Mark Raeburn said. “Combining our skills and expertise under one roof to help us do more for our clients and create more opportunities for our people was an easy decision. Accenture’s industry-focused approach across adversary simulation, red teaming, incident response and more, matches Context’s own strategy. Accenture’s family culture is a great fit for Context.”