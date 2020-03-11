BlackBerry Expands Cylance Partner Program

Enhancements focus on simplified pricing, deal protection, enhanced margins

BlackBerry is simplifying pricing and deal protection for managed security services providers (MSSPs) as part of its enhanced Cylance North America Partner Program.

The Lowdown: The enhancements come a year after BlackBerry, the one-time mobile phone provider that now sells security software and services for enterprises in an increasingly hyper-connected world, bought cybersecurity solutions vendor Cylance.

The Details: The enhancements to the partner program focus on partner protection, enhanced margins, incumbency with renewals, and enablement. Partners are slotted into three tiers: Emerald, which offers the highest level of benefits; Platinum, for highly trained partners and who receive substantial benefits; and Gold, for referral and entry-level partners.



Emerald and Platinum partners receive full incumbency designation for renewals and incumbent partners aren’t required to register renewal deals.



Among the key program features are:



>Deal protection for deals with more than 500 seats



>MSSP onboarding and billing within 30 days



>Product licensing on a monthly or annual subscription basis



>Access to the BlackBerry Cylance partner portal, partner communications, field sales, and marketing support



>Multi-tenant console for creating, managing, and monitoring multiple tenants from a centralized location



>No upfront fees for licensing and support



>No direct communications from BlackBerry Cylance to MSSP customers

The Impact: As the number and sophistication of cyber-attacks grow, regulations and data security laws multiply, and the market for skilled cybersecurity talent tightens, enterprises increasingly are looking MSSPs and other partners to take control of their security needs. Market Research Engine is predicting the managed security services market to grow on average more than 14.5% a year through 2025, when it will reach $67 billion.

Background: BlackBerry’s acquisition of Cylance was key to helping it expand its solutions and services offerings and grow as a company. Cylance brought with it cybersecurity offerings that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to secure endpoints for enterprises getting their hands around the Internet of Things (IoT) and the data that’s on them. BlackBerry officials also said the deal made BlackBerry a billion-dollar cybersecurity vendor.

The Buzz: “The BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program is an integral part of the overall BlackBerry Partner Program and our go-to-market strategy,” said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of BlackBerry. “The enhancements to our North America Partner Program will improve the speed of transacting and continue to enable partners with the resources and technical accreditations they need to ensure predictable growth and a frictionless sales motion.”



“In the past few years, we have grown with the BlackBerry Cylance Partner Program to create a predictable and profitable recurring business model,” NaviLogic CEO Bill Strub said. “We receive tremendous support from the BlackBerry Cylance team with field marketing and technical training.”



“Security has become a top priority for our customers and they are increasingly turning to us for solutions that help them stay steps ahead of the most advanced threats and attacks,” said Michael E. Crean, CEO of Solutions Granted. “BlackBerry Cylance’s endpoint protection identifies and stops threats before they penetrate networks and is extremely easy to deploy and manage.”