Avaya Taps Jenne as Master Agent for UCaaS Solution

Avaya has signed up Jenne as a master agent for the vendor’s cloud-based collaboration solution offered in conjunction with RingCentral.

The Lowdown: The Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral offering combines RingCentral’s Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform and Avaya’s phones, services, and migration expertise.

The Details: Partners, resellers, and agents that sign up with Jenne will be able to provide the solution to customers and will have access to the Avon, Ohio-based company’s services and support.



Avaya in early February introduced Avaya Cloud Office, which gives enterprises a single place for a broad array of communications capabilities, including calling, chat, meetings, and collaboration. It also includes file and desktop sharing, as well as task management.



Jenne has been a master agent with Avaya since 2018 and focuses on a wide range of areas beyond communications and collaboration, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, networking, infrastructure, and physical security.

Background: Avaya officials last year were trying to find a path forward for the company, looking at options that included being bought by another vendor or a private equity firm. In October, Avaya announced an alliance with RingCentral in which the company would become the exclusive provider of UCaaS technology to Avaya, with plans to roll out new products and services. RingCentral also bought a 6% stake in Avaya for $125 million and made a $375 million payment to Avaya for licensing rights and commission for selling RingCentral’s solution.

The Buzz: “Jenne is excited to offer Avaya Cloud Office, which will allow our agents to offer their end customers the ability to quickly transition to the communication mode that’s right for them,” said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing at Jenne. “One click is all it takes to start a call, join a meeting, contribute to a team chat, or share content. Plus, Jenne offers our agents unparalleled value-added service and support to help them get started.”



“Adding Avaya Cloud Office to our portfolio provides Avaya customers and partners with access to a full suite of cloud solutions, and we are pleased to have Jenne working alongside us as a master agent to bring this new UCaaS offer to market,” said Frank Ciccone, senior vice president for North America sales at Avaya. “Avaya Cloud Office enables users to benefit from Avaya enterprise-grade technology and capabilities with the ease and speed of the leading cloud unified communications platform to meet their unique requirements and budget. We are launching the solution globally beginning March 31, and we are excited to help drive our customers’ journey to the cloud.”