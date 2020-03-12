0
Designing Workspaces for a Dynamic Public Sector
March 12, 2020
Part 3: Focus on Government
Almost two decades ago, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) saw that the changes that were beginning to roil businesses in the private sector were sure to have similar impacts on the working environments for federal employees. Computer work was overtaking paperwork, workers were becoming more mobile and distributed, and teamwork and collaboration were growing in importance.
Workplaces that were typically hierarchical were becoming flatter and more fluid, and federal workspaces needed to adapt to these changes. Even in the first years of a new century, technology’s impact on the workplace was becoming evident, and many of the changes the GSA sensed at the time continue to reverberate now. The workforce has become even more mobile and more distributed, and the need to collaborate with colleagues, partners, and customers – whenever and wherever, and on any device – is still paramount.
In 2002, the GSA – which is in charge of almost 377 million square feet of space in 9,600 federal buildings – undertook Workplace 2020, a research and development program to help federal agencies revamp their work settings to address the rapid technology-driven evolution occurring in the workforce. This included building an environment that would enhance communication and collaboration, taking into account the increasing mobility of workers and using high-quality equipment and furnishings.
Today, 18 years later, furniture company and innovator Steelcase is continuing to design and create workspaces that address the needs of government agencies – at the federal, state, and local levels – and their workers, who are armed with multiple mobile devices like smartphones and laptops, are working both in the office and remotely, and want to collaborate when and where they need.
The company’s media:scape tables combine technology with furniture to make it easier for people to collaborate, with multiple video displays, wireless capabilities, a PUCK device that lets meeting participants share content, and a Virtual PUCK for sharing content wirelessly from a laptop. In addition, media:scape tables (pictured above) can be used in a variety of spaces, from large conference rooms to smaller huddle areas. “Pod” areas like Steelcase’s IRYS pod also allow for greater collaboration, as well as privacy if needed.
In the GSA’s WorkPlace 2020 efforts, there also was the recognition that as more workers become mobile, agencies will be able to shrink the physical office space. Fewer people in the office means less space is needed. Steelcase designs space-saving tables and desks that can fit in work areas of any size.
As time marches on, the workforce is going to continue to evolve, which will necessitate workplaces that can adapt to these changes. That’s true for government agencies, as well as a range of other industries. Well-built furniture backed by deeply researched workspace designs and technology expertise will enable workspaces to keep up with the times.
