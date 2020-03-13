Firemon Names Ex-Virtu, Sonatype Exec as CMO

Charles Gold will lead company’s marketing initiatives, go-to-market strategy

Firemon, which offers a security policy management solution for enterprises with hybrid cloud environments, is continuing to build out its sales team this week by naming industry veteran Charles Gold chief marketing officer.

The Lowdown: Gold’s appointment this week comes less than two months after the Dallas-based company named former Synnex executive Andrew Warren as its vice president of global sales.

The Details: In his new role, Gold will lead marketing initiatives and Firemon’s go-to-market strategy. Firemon’s portfolio of products include Firemon Automation for security process automation, Security Manager for real-time visibility and management of network security devices in hybrid cloud environments, Global Policy Controller for intent-based security and orchestration, and Policy Planner for automated workflow and provisioning.

Background: Before coming to Firemon, Gold held various marketing positions with companies like Sonatype, DataDirect, Progress Software, and Red Hat. Most recently, he was chief marketing officer at Virtu, a data protection and business privacy company.

The Buzz: “Charles Gold brings trusted and proven leadership, cybersecurity and cloud industry knowledge, making him a fundamental addition to our executive team,” Firemon President and CEO Satin H. Mirchandani said. “By working with Charles, FireMon will accelerate its momentum and market leadership globally as more enterprises look to automate their network security operations in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments.”



“We’re experiencing a generational technology shift to cloud-based infrastructure, and FireMon is uniquely positioned to facilitate a safe and secure transformation for the world’s largest enterprises,” Gold said. “Having studied the space and spent time with the company, it’s clear why FireMon is the market leader. I’m thrilled to join the team.”