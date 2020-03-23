D&H Creates Task Force for Partners During Coronavirus Pandemic

As COVID-19 forces remote working, distributor rolls outs product bundles, educational content

D&H Distributing is creating a mini task force as one of number of moves designed to enable MSPs and other partners to better help their customers address the rapid business changes driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Lowdown: The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company is also creating product bundles and pushing for vendors to improve the availability of products for employees who now have to work from home.

The Details: In a letter to partners this month, D&H co-presidents Daniel and Michael Schwabs said that “through 102 years of distribution we have withstood the impacts of numerous national and global crises. While COVID-19 is proving that unprecedented responses and measures are needed, you can trust that D&H has the history and competencies to navigate these challenges.”



The steps the distributor has taken include:



>Working with manufacturers to expand the availability of such key products as laptops, mobile devices, displays, Wi-Fi solutions, unified communications services, cloud-based storage and infrastructure, security, and mobile peripherals and accessories.



>A mini task force to develop solutions that integrate hardware, software, cloud, and Devices-as-a-Service (DaaS) licensing for MSPs to help customers create remote workplaces.



>Product bundles for SMBs to help MSPs sell collaboration solutions to smaller businesses that incorporate mobile, cloud, and security solutions. The bundles will target remote students and teachers and telemedicine.



>Educational content for MSPs through the mini task force on business continuity and collaboration. This will include solutions like Microsoft Teams, Dropbox, Intermedia, and RingCentral and also will include an existing business continuity Solutions Lab webcast available on demand.



>A partner resource list of categories and vendors that can create turn-key solutions to lessen disruption in the marketplace.

A checklist for MSPs and VARs that will include needed information for each project to accelerate installations.

The Impact: Partners are the point of contact for many companies that are being forced by the coronavirus outbreak to quickly rewire their businesses to enable employees to work from home, which includes everything from using VPNs and buying mobile devices for their workers to adopting video collaboration technologies. Distributors, including D&H and Ingram Micro, are looking to backstop the partners with solutions, services, and support.

Background: According to CNN, as of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has moved past 341,000, with the number of deaths approaching 14,500. Cases in the United States have passed 33,000 and deaths number more than 400.

The Buzz: “We’re seeing high demand among our partners for collaborative technologies including hardware, software, cloud-based infrastructures, and services in order to quickly equip their customers for telecommuting,” Daniel Schwab said. “MSPs are working hard to meet this new demand, while dealing with the stresses of mitigating the virus in their own offices and personal lives. D&H is committed to providing the resources, solutions, and services that will help them accomplish this. Our teams have literally been available 24/7 for partners to help with product needs.”