SonicWall Enhances MSSP Program

April 6, 2020

Cybersecurity firm offers flexible pricing, more MDF, greater support

By Jeffrey Burt

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall is bulking up with a program for managed security service providers (MSSPs) that offers flexible pricing options, better access to specialists, and more marketing development funds (MDF).