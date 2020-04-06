SonicWall Enhances MSSP Program

Cybersecurity firm offers flexible pricing, more MDF, greater support

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall is bulking up with a program for managed security service providers (MSSPs) that offers flexible pricing options, better access to specialists, and more marketing development funds (MDF).

The Lowdown: The enhanced version of its SecureFirst MSSP Program, announced Monday, is based on SonicWall’s SecureFirst Partner Program, which includes more than 20,500 partners around the world.

The Details: The MSSP program includes three tiers – MSSP Protect, MSSP Powered, and MSSP Powered Plus. The expanded program includes:



>Expanded annual and monthly pricing model licenses

>Volume-based pricing on assets under management

>Priority access to Premiere Support Tier 3 engineers

>Greater access to MDF

>A new and expanded global MSSP strategic account management team

The Impact: The combination of a larger attack surface created by the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), more sophisticated cyberthreats, and greater government regulations is driving enterprises to look to MSSPs for help. A report from MarketsandMarkets forecasts that the global market for managed security services will grow more than $24 million in 2018 to almost $47.5 million by 2023.

The Buzz: “The explosion of exposure points has not only increased the attack surface area of organizations, it has also taxed IT departments that increasingly call upon MSSPs to help mitigate the rapidly growing threat volume,” said Luca Taglioretti, SonicWall’s vice president of global MSSP and carrier sales, “We’re combining our 28 years of experience, data and technology with our partner-led culture to deliver the next round of enhancement to our MSSP program. We want to give participating partners, both regionally and globally, a competitive edge.”



“These enhancements to our MSSP program are aimed at bringing value to participating partners in the areas of flexible pricing options including monthly subscriptions, simplified operations through our automation tools, priority technical support access, and go-to-market collaboration,” said HoJin Kim, vice president of global channel sales at SonicWall. “SonicWall is perfectly poised to help MSSPs looking to expand their managed security practice lead in the market and drive enhanced scalability and profits.”