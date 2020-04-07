UPDATED 4/7/20: Tech Community Faces Crisis Head-On
Industry strives to cope with economic slide, workplace transformation, opportunistic bad actors
As the coronavirus sends shock waves through the technology sector, companies are doing their best to weather the storm. Here’s the latest news:
Nvidia Joins COVID-19 Supercomputing Consortium
Nvidia, whose GPU accelerators have become key components in high-performance computing (HPC) systems over the past decade, is joining the consortium of tech companies, federal agencies, and U.S. national laboratories launched in late March to give scientists and medical researchers access to 330 petaflops of compute performance as they fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the consortium – which includes IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google – is to enable the researchers to leverage 16 supercomputers around the country as they look to better understand the virus and search for treatments and vaccines. Nvidia brings expertise in such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), supercomputing, drug discovery, molecular dynamics, genomics, medical imaging, and data analytics, according to Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Nvidia’s Accelerated Computing business, adding that the “COVID-19 HPC Consortium is the Apollo Program of our time.”
Intel Puts Up $50 Million for Coronavirus Research, Patient Care
Giant chipmaker Intel is committing another $50 million in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, with the goal of using its technology to address needs in patient care, accelerating scientific research, and ensuring that students have access to online learning. As part of the effort, Intel has created an innovation fund that allows partners and employees to suggest where Intel’s expertise and resources can have an immediate impact. Intel already has donated $10 million to support local communities during the pandemic. About $40 million will be used for the Intel COVID-19 Response and Readiness and Online Learning efforts, with $10 million for the innovation fund.
Infinite Electronics Uses 3D Printing to Create Face Shields
Infinite Electronics, a worldwide supplier of electronic components, is turning its 3D printing expertise to producing reusable medical face shields for healthcare workers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis. The shields are designed to protect the entire face area of medical workers. The company has completed its first lot of face shields and has made its first shipments, and more orders are coming in. Worldwide demand and a slow federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has hospitals overwhelmed by the fast-growing numbers of COVID-19 patients facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). The face shields were designed by Budmen Industries.
April 6, 2020
LogMeIn Extends Offer of Free Remote Work Kits Through June
LogMeIn is extending the availability of its free Emergency Remote Work Kits, first announced in late February, through the end of June for such critical service organizations as healthcare providers, schools, non-profit groups, and municipalities. The kits, aimed at businesses and their rapidly growing numbers of remote workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, include complementary software for videoconferencing, virtual events, remote access to devices and applications, and remote IT support. They include such products as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToMyPC, LogMeIn Pro, and RescueAssist. Since the kits first became available in early March, thousands have been deployed, the company said.
Core Scientific Gives COVID-19 Researchers Free Access to AI Infrastructure
Core Scientific, which specializes in infrastructure and software solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, is giving scientists and medical researchers who are combating the coronavirus outbreak free 30-day access to a cloud-connected infrastructure that features NetApp’s OnTap AI solution and flash-based storage, includes Core Scientific’s Plexus AI stack, and is powered by Nvidia’s DGX AI systems. The company noted that compute-intensive AI and genomic studies are key weapons in understanding and addressing COVID-19. Plexus offers portal-based access to researchers, providing a library of data science tools.
April 3, 2020
Michael Dell Foundation Donating $100 Million to COVID-19 Initiatives
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael and his wife, through the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, are donating $100 million to initiatives related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a post on LinkedIn, Michael Dell said that $20 million will go to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, a project launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome, and Mastercard to identify potential coronavirus treatments and speed up their development and distribution. The other $80 million will go toward supporting healthcare and education systems, helping nonprofits and social enterprises, and helping small businesses. “The magnitude of the problem is daunting, and it is vitally important to us that help reaches as many people and families as possible,” he wrote.
HPE Supporting Enterprises with New VDI Solutions, Financing
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is unveiling a new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, preconfigured offerings, and flexible financing terms to help businesses address the need to deploy or grow their remote workforce capabilities as more employees are forced to work at home. Company officials said its Moonshot servers are shipping with HPE’s new ProLiant m750 Server Blade that delivers 70% more performance and consumes 25% less power than the previous generation, important metrics in VIDO environments where density and efficiency are key. The ProLiant M750 can support nearly 33% more remote workers. New preconfigured VDI solutions are aimed at SMBs and enterprise customers, leveraging either ProLiant or Synergy servers. They can scale from 80 to more than 2,000 remote workers and are designed for Citrix and VMware deployments. HPE Financial Services is offering financial and asset lifecycle options, including short-term rentals and 90-day payment referrals on VDI offerings. VDI solutions also are available as-a-service via HPE’s Greenlake initiative.
April 2, 2020
CNBC: Layoffs by Start-Ups Reaching 4,000
Start-ups are shedding jobs in the wake of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CNBC. In a report April 1, the news site said that the layoffs included more than 3,800 people from more than 40 companies in business sectors that include artificial intelligence (AI), transportation, and hospitality. The companies are based across the country and have collectively raised almost $15 billion, according to Crunchbase. The figures show that start-ups in Silicon Valley and elsewhere are feeling the economic impact, said CNBC, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Ro Khanna, both California Democrats, are urging the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration to ensure that start-ups are eligible for relief funds the federal government has put aside for small businesses. The news comes as 6.6 million Americans last week filed for unemployment benefits.
Windstream Offers Free Trial of Cloud Communications Platform
Network managed service provider Windstream is offering businesses a 90-day free trial of its OfficeSuite UC and HD Meeting services and videoconferencing as most employees begin to work from home during the global coronavirus outbreak. The offer is open to new and existing customers that need to rapidly provide cloud-based communications and collaboration for remote workers. The company has seen a 50% increase in voice traffic and a 30% increase in data traffic since mid-March.
April 1, 2020
IDC: Pandemic Will Drive Enterprise Adoption of Multicloud
IDC analysts expect next year to see a significant ramp-up of enterprises adopting multicloud strategies in the wake of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, which highlighted the need for businesses to be agile enough to scale up or down as demand dictates. Organizations already were beginning to embrace multicloud infrastructures, but such challenges as migration and lack of skills were obstacles. In a March 31 report, IDC said it expects that by 2022, more than 90% of enterprises around the world will have an infrastructure mix of on-premises, private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms.
Facebook Feature Helps People Connect With Those in Need
Facebook is expanding its Community Help feature to enable people to connect during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Through the feature, people can request help from neighbors or offer assistance, such as delivering groceries, volunteering, transporting others, or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser. Users can access Community Help in the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook or via this site. The social networking giant said March 31 that it’s rolling out the feature in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Canada in the coming days and will bring it to other countries in the weeks ahead. It came a day after Facebook said it’s donating $25 million to help front-line healthcare workers.
IBM Offers Free Cloud Services to Enterprises
IBM is offering enterprises a host of free services that touch on everything from artificial intelligence (AI) and security to integration and video to help them through the coronavirus pandemic. The offerings are available through the IBM public cloud. They include no-cost options in IBM Cloud like IBM Cloud Virtual Server to help customers with business continuity, 90-day free access to the Aspera service for high-speed file sharing and team collaboration, security solutions and technologies to protect remote employees from COVID-19-related cyberthreats, and video streaming for 90 days free to stream events to public audiences up to 20,000 viewer hours or to stream up to 20,000 authenticated users for one event per week. A complete list of IBM’s offerings can be found here.
March 31, 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Will Delay Standardization of 5G: ABI
The coronavirus pandemic is delaying the standardization work for 5G, which will push back the commercial rollout for industrial 5G until at least 2022, according to ABI Research. In a white paper March 31, the market research firm noted that the 3GPP, the key standardization body for 5G, is deferring its work until at least June. The delay will affect industrial enterprises that were hoping to upgrade their communication technology next year, which in turn will result in 5G missing out on at least 25% of the revenue opportunities in industrial enterprises. Because industrial use cases are important to overall 5G revenue, the 5G market will lose up to 10% of total revenue. In the long run, the result could be a shortfall of several billion dollars in 5G’s contribution to the global economy. The white paper can be found here.
Survey: Google Searches of ‘What is VPN’ Jump 81% in March
Google searches asking the question “What is VPN” jumped 81% between the first and third weeks in March as more businesses temporarily closed their doors and more people began working remotely from home due to the global coronavirus outbreak, according to Atlas VPN, a free VPN provider. In a report March 30, the company said it had used the Google Trends tool to chart the search queries about VPNs over nine weeks starting in late January. The number of “What is VPN” searches increased 9% between the first and second week of March, and then jumped in the third week. In the United States, the number of such searches increased by 88% between the first and third weeks of the month.
March 30, 2020
Demand for Microsoft Azure Services Spikes 775%
Microsoft has seen a 775% increase in demand for its Azure cloud services in regions around the world where social distancing or shelter-in-place orders are being enforced. According to the company, that includes a “significant spike” in the use of its Teams collaboration platform, with more than 44 million daily users who have generated more than 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams daily in a single week. Use of Windows Virtual Desktop has grown more than three times. In a blog post March 28, the company also said it was continuing to prioritize health and safety organization and remote workers while implementing some temporary restrictions, including limits on free offers and some resources for new subscriptions.
Aruba Offers Volunteers, Networking Bundles to Hospitals
Aruba Networks is putting its focus on hospital and healthcare workers as the coronavirus continues to spread. The company late in March announced its Airhead Volunteer Corp, a program to connect Aruba Airheads – wireless network experts who use the Hewlett Packard Enterprise company’s products and services – with healthcare organizations that are setting up temporary sites for triaging, testing, and treatment of COVID-19 patients. Already more than 200 Airheads in 20 countries have signed up to help. In addition, Aruba is donating $50 million in equipment in what the company calls Healthcare Connectivity Bundles, all-in-one healthcare networking solution kits to help organizations stand up clinics or create incremental hospital capacity for hospitals or healthcare facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The offer is open to any facility involved with testing and treating coronavirus patients.
Zoom Puts Focus on Hardware Partners
Videoconferencing service provider Zoom is highlighting the moves some of its hardware partners are making to help the growing number of employees who are working from home after their businesses have temporarily closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the partners is Poly, which is offering a 20% discount on the price of its headset and speakerphone products. Logitech is offering complementary headsets and webcams to U.S. teachers for distance teaching. Neat is offering free shipping worldwide of its all-in-one Neat Bar, which offers audio and video in a single device. Aver is cutting prices for its USB cameras by 10% for U.S. industries and DTEN is rolling out its Stay Connected program to customers, which provides a free 30-day trial of the company’s all-in-one videoconferencing system for educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and businesses.
March 27, 2020
Coronavirus-Related Spear-Phishing Attacks on the Rise: Barracuda
As the number of global COVID-19 cases grows, so does the number of spear-phishing e-mail attacks related to the pandemic. Cybercriminals are quickly ramping up such attacks, according to Barracuda Networks. In a report March 26, the company said there has been a steady increase in such attacks since January, but in March the number jumped 667%. Between March 1 and March 23, Barracuda’s Sentinel product detected 467,825 spear-phishing e-mail attacks, and 9,116 of those – or about 2% — were related to COVID-19. A total of 1,188 of these types of attacks were detected in February and only 137 in January. “Although the overall number of these attacks is still low compared to other threats, the threat is growing quickly,” Barracuda CTO Fleming Shi wrote in a blog post.
Juniper: Operators to Lose $25 Billion as Passenger Travel Falls Off
Network operators stand to lose more than $25 billion in revenue this year as international travel grinds to a crawl in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Juniper Research. Juniper analysts said March 27 that they expect 650 million passenger trips to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic over the next nine months, which represents more than 80% of the anticipated international passenger trips that were forecast before the spread of the virus went global. More than half of all roaming revenue for network operators will be impacted, amounting to $25 billion in lost revenue. However, the hit to the industry will be cushioned by the fact that global roaming revenue accounts for about 6% of total revenue for the companies, Juniper said.
March 26, 2020
Benioff: No Salesforce Layoffs for at Least 90 Days
Salesforce will not conduct any significant layoffs for at least 90 days during the COVID-19 outbreak, CEO Marc Benioff wrote in a tweet March 25. Benioff wrote that the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) giant will continue to pay its hourly workers and urged its employees to continue paying their own hourly workers, such as housekeepers and dog walkers. The pandemic not only has threatened the health and well-being of the world’s population but also has wreaked havoc on companies’ businesses, which has led to skyrocketing numbers of workers losing their jobs. Like many other tech companies, Salesforce has donated money and resources to coronavirus efforts. That includes $500,000 for the CDC Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund and $1 million to the University of California San Francisco’s COVID-19 Response Fund. In addition, the company is matching employee donations to other aid organizations.
Employees at 10 Amazon Warehouses Test Positive for COVID-19
E-commerce giant Amazon is temporarily closing several warehouses after workers in at least 10 facilities tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. The warehouses where workers tested positive span the country, from New York City and Florida to Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Texas. Amazon has become a critical avenue for consumers to buy items they can no longer get locally as stores have been closed to slow the spread of the virus. In media statements, Amazon officials have said the company is supporting individuals, following local guidelines, and taking “extreme measures” to ensure employee safety. Workers who test positive are sent home and paid during a 14-day quarantine, and Amazon is increasing how often it cleans its facilities.
March 25, 2020
HP, Manufacturing Partners Creating 3D Medical Parts for Hospitals
HP is working with its digital manufacturers around the world to leverage their 3D printing teams, technology, and production capacity to make and deliver badly needed parts to hospitals facing shortages as they battle the coronavirus pandemic. HP’s 3D R&D centers – in Spain, Oregon, California, and Washington – and manufacturers are creating face masks, face shields, mask adjusters, nasal swabs, hands-free door openers, and respirator parts, the company said March 24. Initial applications are being validated and finalized for industrial production, and more than 1,000 parts have already been delivered to hospitals. HP also is working with government, health, and industry agencies around the globe to develop a synchronized approach that will be most effective in getting the parts to where they’re needed.
Intel to Donate 1 Million Masks, Other Gear to Healthcare Workers
Intel will find and donate more than 1 million items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers. The equipment will include masks, gloves, face shields, and other gear, the company said March 23. Todd Brady, director of global public affairs for Intel, said in a statement that the equipment will come from the chipmaker’s factory stock and emergency supplies, and that “we’ll continue to look for additional sources of personal protective equipment that we can source and donate as quickly as possible to meet our commitment of more than a million items.” Intel in January, when the coronavirus began its rapid spread outside of China into Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world, donated $1 million to the International Red Cross.
Consortium Brings Supercomputing Power to COVID-19 Fight
A public-private consortium announced March 22 will pull together more than 330 petaflops of performance on 16 supercomputers to help scientists and medical researchers gain a better understanding of the coronavirus and how it spreads, treatments that can be used, and potential vaccines. On the public side of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium is the White House’s Office of Science and Technology, the Department of Energy (and the national laboratories it runs) and the National Science Foundation. Tech giants IBM, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google also are participating. Fighting the virus will take massive levels of compute power for simulations, molecular modeling, bioinformatics, and epidemiology. Included among the systems made available is Summit, an IBM machine at the Oak Ridge National Lab that sits atop the Top500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers.
Amazon Suspends 3,900 Accounts for Price Gouging Related to COVID-19
Amazon is taking a stand against price-gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak. In a blog post March 23, the e-commerce giant said it had suspended more than 3,900 seller accounts in its U.S. store for violating its fair-pricing policies and had removed more than 500,000 offers from its stores. Amazon also said it’s working with law enforcement officials to push back against price-gougers. The company has reached out to every state attorney general office in the country and is working with attorneys general in more than 10 states and with federal prosecutors in investigating incidents of alleged price-gouging. Amazon also has created a way for state prosecutors to quickly escalate consumer complaints they receive.
FBI Warns About Online Scams Related to Coronavirus Pandemic
The FBI is raising the warning flag about online scams by cyber-criminals using the COVID-19 pandemic to steal money or private information. In a March 20 alert, the agency urged consumers to conduct their own research before clicking on links that claim to provide information about the coronavirus, donating to a charity online or via social media, contributing to a crowdsource campaign, buying products online, or giving personal information to receive money. The FBI pointedly warned about fake e-mails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying links and attachments in the e-mail could contain malware. It also said to be cautious about websites and apps that claim to track COVID-19 cases around the world. Other threats include phishing e-mails asking for personal information to receive an economic stimulus check from the government, charitable campaigns, airline refunds, and fake cures, vaccines, or testing kits. Bad actors also are offering counterfeit treatments or equipment, from bogus cures to personal protective equipment (PPE).
Kaspersky Offers Endpoint Security Products Free to Medical Institutions
Cybersecurity vendor Kaspersky is making its core endpoint security products free to medical organizations for six months to keep their systems and data protected while they fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said March 23 that the B2B products offered include Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Security for Microsoft Office 365, Endpoint Security for Business Advanced, and Hybrid Cloud Security. “In this critical situation, healthcare institutions are under immense pressure and carry vast responsibility while saving lives and fighting against the COVID-19 virus,” said Evgeniya Naumova, vice president of the global sales network at Kaspersky. “Doctors, nurses, and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible, and we feel that it is our duty to support the medical community.”
Cisco Puts Up $225 Million to Support Coronavirus Efforts
Cisco Systems is committing $225 million to helping the response to the coronavirus outbreak, including $8 million in cash and $210 million in technology products. The resources will address global efforts around healthcare, education, governments, and technology. Some of the money and technology, announced March 22, will go to the United Nation Foundations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to detect, prevent, and manage the spread of the coronavirus. Through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program, the company is giving money to heads of state, government agencies, and businesses to quickly deploy technology solutions related to the pandemic. In addition, Cisco is offering front-line organizations free access to Webex and security solutions.
Locally, Cisco is putting up to $5 million in grants and matching funds to nonprofits. The company is launching a 72-hour employee giving campaign and will match up to $4 million. It also is allotting another $1 million in grants to nonprofit partners.
NordVPN: U.S. Remote Employees Working 3 More Hours per Day
As more people around the world work at home in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, they are working an average of two hours more per day, according to VPN service provider NordVPN. Workers in the United States are working an average of three more hours a day, the company said March 23. Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN Teams (the company’s business cybersecurity solution), said the numbers show that “employees are starting work earlier, but finishing at the same time. This is perhaps because people are not commuting, and instead of sitting in traffic, they choose to work.” Other numbers NordVPN is seeing: a 165% spike in usage and almost a 600% jump in sales overall. The sharp increases illustrate how unprepared companies were for a situation where a large portion of their workforce would need to work from home, Markuson said.
IBM Supercomputer IDs Chemicals that Could Lead to Vaccine
The world’s fastest supercomputer has found 77 drug compounds that may be able to stop the novel coronavirus from infecting host cells, a critical step toward developing a vaccine, according to a March 19 report by CNN. The Summit supercomputer – a massive IBM system with more than 2.4 million Power9 cores that also includes Nvidia’s V100 GPU accelerators and Mellanox InfiniBand interconnect technology – at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory used artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to analyze a range of drug compounds. Summit is No. 1 on the Top500 list of the world’s fastest supercomputers. The findings were published by Oak Ridge scientists in the journal ChemRxiv.
SolarWinds Makes Remote Support Solution Free to MSPs
As more people work from home due to the pandemic, SolarWinds MSP is making licensing for Take Control Plus remote support solution free of charge to service providers for 90 days. Partners that want to take advantage of the offer need to sign up before June 30. In addition, Take Control Plus licenses for a limited time will come with 25 additional end-user accounts that service providers can extend to employees and clients, the company said.
Michael Dell to Spring Break Students: Don’t Apply Here
Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell is telling students on Spring Break in Florida shown on a CBS video boasting that the deadly global novel coronavirus won’t keep them from partying that they shouldn’t apply for jobs at any Dell Technologies companies. In tweets March 19 that featured the video, Michael Dell told the students not to look for work with Dell, VMware, Secureworks, Boomi, or any other of his companies. Dell reportedly has at least one employee who has contracted the virus and is donating millions via a fund designed to help front-line organizations battling the outbreak.
T-Mobile: $26.5 Billion Deal for Sprint Still On Despite Pandemic
T-Mobile says it’s still prepared to complete its $26.5 billion acquisition of rival carrier Sprint despite the economic fallout caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement March 19, T-Mobile officials said that all 16 banks backing the deal remain committed to it. “I’m pleased that right now we have broad support from the banks to finance the closing of this merger – we are very close to unleashing the capabilities of the New T-Mobile, and that is even more important for consumers during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in the statement. “Our nation is more dependent than ever on connectivity, and we will continue to deliver our essential wireless service today and when we merge with Sprint, with a Nationwide 5G service that’s broader and more robust than anything else in America.”
Dell Donates Millions to Battle Coronavirus
Dell Technologies is donating millions of dollars to combat the spreading novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, China, and elsewhere. The donations include $3 million in money and technology donations to groups like front-line organizations trying to contain COVID-19 and treat patients around the world, company officials said in a blog post. The tech giant also donated $284,000 for surgical masks, protective gear, and eye protectors at hospitals in China and another $835,000 to the Hubei Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China to upgrade its IT infrastructure. In addition, Dell has set up a fundraising page where employees can donate to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dell will match every donation up to $10,000 per employee.
Amazon Hires More People, Raises Pay to Address Growing Demand
As more people worldwide hunker down at home in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Amazon said Monday it is hiring as many as 100,000 people for its U.S. fulfillment centers and delivery services to address surging demand and give people who have lost jobs due to the outbreak a place to work. The company also is increasing worker pay around the world, including another $2 an hour for work performed in April. That will be on top of Amazon’s current rate of $15 an hour. In all, Amazon will spend $350 million in increased pay for employees in the United States, Europe, and Canada.
Microsoft, Google, Others Team Up to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation
Microsoft, Google, Twitter, and Facebook are among the tech firms that are banding together to fight the spread of misinformation around the COVID-19 outbreak. In a joint statement March 16, the companies – which also include Microsoft-owned LinkedIn, Reddit, and Google-owned YouTube – said that they are “jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world.” They also invited other companies to join them.
Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Donates 500,000 COVID-19 Test Kits to United States
The charitable foundations for giant Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba and Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma are donating 500,000 test kits for the novel coronavirus and 1 million masks to the United States to help the country get a handle on the spread of the virus. The United States is behind other countries when it comes to testing for the virus. A note posted online on the letterhead of the Jack Ma Foundation noted that the two foundations had worked together to donate resources to Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran as those countries were ravaged by outbreaks of COVID-19. In the note, Ma writes that “drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!”
DomainTools Finds Ransomware in Coronavirus Tracking App
Cybersecurity firm DomainTools has uncovered a website that claims to have a mobile app that tracks the coronavirus outbreak in real time. However, the app will instead infect the device with ransomware. According to the company’s security team, the domain – coronavirusapp[.]site – prompts users to download the Android app, promising access to tracking and statistical information about COVID-19, including heatmap visuals. Once downloaded, the app – dubbed CovidLock – denies the user “access to their phone by forcing a change in the password used to unlock the phone,” researchers wrote in a blog post March 13. “This is also known as a screen-lock attack and has been seen before on Android ransomware.”
Xerox Postpones Meetings with HP Investors Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Citing the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, Xerox officials said March 13 that they are essentially putting on hold much of the activity around their $35 billion bid to buy printer rival HP. That includes meeting with HP shareholders, interviews with the media, and releasing additional presentations. “In light of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Xerox needs to prioritize the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP,” John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and CEO, wrote in a statement, adding that the company is closely monitoring reports from government and health care leaders and working with the business community. Visentin also stressed that Xerox’s decision wasn’t tied to the sharp Dow declines this week, particularly on March 10 and 12, when trading was halted temporarily to slow the declines in all stocks, including HP’s.
UK Tech, AI Firms Promise Resources to Stem Coronavirus Outbreak
Tech companies and artificial intelligence (AI) researchers in the U.K. are offering staff and technical support in the fight there against the novel coronavirus, The Guardian is reporting. At a summit that one attendee called a “digital Dunkirk,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged companies to provide the necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak. The event was attended by about 30 companies from the U.K.’s online and science sectors.
