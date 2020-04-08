Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Amazon Web Services

AWS Levels Partners’ Status Through 2020

April 8, 2020

The cloud provider is expanding resources and lifting compliance requirements due to COVID-19 disruptions

Amazon Web Services is among the growing number of technology vendors not penalizing partners for missing their 2020 sales and compliance obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.