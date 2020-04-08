AWS Levels Partners’ Status Through 2020

Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at Amazon Web Services

The cloud provider is expanding resources and lifting compliance requirements due to COVID-19 disruptions

Amazon Web Services is among the growing number of technology vendors not penalizing partners for missing their 2020 sales and compliance obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: AWS, the largest cloud services provider in the market, will extend partner status in the Amazon Partner Network through 2020, relieving them of the burden of trying to maintain their level while coping with the COVID-19 disruptions and economic downturn.

The Details: Additionally, AWS is providing support and resources to partners that need help in setting up and maintaining their own remote work teams and the work from home operations of their customers.



AWS is providing partners with expanded virtual training and certification options to build and maintain technical skill sets during the downturn.



And AWS is lifting the June 30 deadline to use market development funds (MDF), enabling partners to plan and use their benefit through the end of 2020.

Background: Many vendors are realigning or eliminating partnership compliance and performance requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The thought, most say, is to allow partners to focus on their business and customers without worrying about their vendor relationships. While most partner are appreciative of the amended program policies, some say vendors should do more to help partners weather the pandemic and economic downturn financially.

The Buzz: “We view our Partners as an extended part of our family. Our partnerships make a difference to both AWS and our customers, and we continue to seek ways to innovate together to accelerate our collective commitment to our customers. We are here to support you during this unprecedented time, which is changing the ways we live and work,” wrote Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channels & Alliances at AWS, in a letter to partners.