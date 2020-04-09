Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

ConnectWise Offers Cybersecurity Training to TSPs

April 9, 2020

Dual-track certification program aimed at sales pros, engineers

By Jeffrey Burt

ConnectWise is offering technology solution providers (TSPs) a cybersecurity education and training program designed to give them the expertise to better help protect their SMB customers.