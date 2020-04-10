Channelnomics Original

Partnership
Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani (photo courtesy of Commvault)

Commvault Faces a Proxy Fight

April 10, 2020

Data protection company fends off a proxy contest by Starboard Value that could lead to shifts in leadership, direction

Channelnomics Staff

Commvault is fighting off proxy fight by an activist investor, activist investor Starboard Value, which has a history of changing company’s strategy and focus.