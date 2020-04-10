CoreDial CEO Alan Rihm Joins CCA Board of Directors

Cloud Communications Alliance drives adoption of such technologies as UCaaS, CCaaS, and VoIP

Alan Rihm, CEO of cloud communications solution provider CoreDial, is joining the board of directors of the Cloud Communication Alliance (CCA), an industry association that promotes the use of such technologies as voice-over-IP (VoIP), unified communications (UC), and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

The Lowdown: Rihm will join other board members in helping President Joe Marion and Chairman Clark Peterson and other advisors as they serve the needs of cloud communications providers worldwide.

The Details: Rihm’s experience dovetails well with the CCA’s mission. CoreDial offers UC and customer engagement services to more than 800 channel partners – including MSPs, VARs, and IT solution providers – that have both enterprise and SMB customers. The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company’s CoreNexa platform is designed to help channel partners more efficiently sell, deliver, and manage UCaaS and Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) offerings for their clients.



The CCA, based in Delray Beach, Florida, hosts a range of events and forums about cloud communications and also provides outreach to government agencies.

The Impact: Rihm’s appointment, announced this week, comes as the global COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting social-distancing policies that are forcing most employees to work remotely from home are spiking demand for cloud-based communications technologies to ensure those workers can stay in contact with employers, partners, and customers. Collaboration technology vendors, including Cisco, Microsoft, RingCentral, and Zoom, are seeing rapid growth in the number of people using their products and services.

The Buzz: “I’m honored to join the Cloud Communications Alliance’s board of directors and will do all that I can to contribute to the success of the CCA and the members and sponsors we serve,” Rihm said. “Now more than ever, cloud communications are an essential part of how many businesses are conducting their day-to-day operations. This means the role of cloud communications providers, and the opportunity presented to channel partners, are more prominent than ever before. I look forward to the opportunity to develop the kinds of initiatives that will allow CCA members to address this ongoing need and continue to grow their businesses.”



“Alan Rihm is a well-respected executive in the cloud communications sector, and we are delighted that he will join the CCA board of directors,” said Clark Peterson, the organization’s chairman. “His vision, leadership, and business acumen have been the driving force behind CoreDial’s evolution into one of the most successful providers in our industry. We are confident that Alan’s expertise and insights will benefit the CCA member companies in the markets they serve.”