D&H Offers New Credit Options to VARs, MSPs

Financing will address SMB needs for work-from-home, telemedicine, distance learning technologies during COVID-19 outbreak

D&H Distributing is offering new credit options to VARs and MSPs that are scrambling to help their SMB customers adapt to the new working environment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lowdown: D&H is partnering with DLL and other financing partners to give the channel greater flexibility at a time when SMBs and other organizations are leaning on them for help as many of their employees shift to working or learning from home.

The Details: There will be no additional requirements for partners applying for the credit offerings and no additional charges. D&H will evaluate accounts on an individual basis to select the best options for each partner.



The new credit options unveiled this week include:



> 60-day terms: DLL and another finance partner of D&H will offer 60-day terms for all orders placed through the distributor until the end of June. D&H is the only distributor given such terms from the finance partners.

> Lenovo: The tech vendor’s 60-day program has been extended to a 90-day term through the end of June. Resellers throughout the channel can take advantage of this plan.

The Impact: SMBs are asking VARs and resellers for a broad array of products and technology, from monitors and laptops to mobile devices, accessories, and peripherals to help people work from home. The demand also is coming from city and state government agencies, healthcare organizations for telemedicine, and schools for distance learning. The demand is forcing solution providers to buy more technology than they normally do and to do so as quickly as possible, putting a strain on their finances.

Background: The new credit options are on top of existing programs from D&H, from regular credit increases and leasing programs to its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Assignment of Funds programs. It also comes just weeks after the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based distributor unveiled a mini-task force and new product bundles designed to help MSPs and other partners weather the rapid changes brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Buzz: “We’re grateful to DLL and our other finance partners, in addition to manufacturers who have stepped up to help deliver greater flexibility to D&H’s network of solution providers when they need it most,” said Peter DiMarco, vice president of VAR sales at D&H Distributing. “With their support, we’re able to offer new terms and programs that provide tangible, immediate benefits for our resellers. These partners are being asked to keep the schools, hospitals, and agencies of this country functioning through the deployment of sophisticated, robust technology. D&H is dedicated to helping them accomplish these goals, which will aid in the collective recovery of the business community.”