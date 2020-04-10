Kaseya to Help Partners Access Government Aid Money

Company’s Kaseya Cares program also includes business guidance, financial assistance during coronavirus outbreak

Kaseya has launched a program designed to help partners navigate their way through the coronavirus pandemic, including the complex and highly bureaucratic process of access to the $1 trillion in government relief aid being offered to businesses around the country.

The Lowdown: The company is investing $10.5 million in its Kaseya Cares program, which also includes business guidance and direct financial assistance to its channel partners.

The Details: The program from Kaseya, which offers IT infrastructure management solutions to MSPs and IT organizations, comes about two weeks after Congress passed the $2.5 trillion CARES Act, designed to provide direct financial help to people who have lost their jobs in the wake of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to help keep businesses afloat.



The program has three prongs:



> Government relief: Kaseya is offering legal, financial, and technological expertise to ensure partners can take advantage of the government relief programs. The company will use e-mail, web communications, webinars, and personalized guidance to help partners wend their way through the governmental red tape to get help from the Small Business Administration through federal and local agencies. Kaseya also will help customers find grants and other sources of aid.



> Business guidance: Kaseya has built a central hub to enable partners to access its assistance. It also hired TruMethods CEO Gary Pica to build a COVID-19 MSP Response Training Module, which includes content, guidance, and coaching from Kaseya Powered Services – including sales training, webinars, and playbooks – to help manage business during the crisis.



> Direct financial assistance: The company is making millions of dollars available to customers in programs tailored to the needs of is partners. The assistance includes options around such areas as financing and renewals. Partners can register for help and requests will be prioritized by Kaseya’s COVID-19 Response Team.

The Impact: A broad array of companies that serve the channel, including Ingram Micro and D&H Distributing, are offering a range of programs to assist their customers in managing the drastic economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid changes in business working environments as companies are having the bulk of their employees work from home.