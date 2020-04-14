Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Partnership

Amy Luby Named Channel Evangelist for Acronis

April 14, 2020

Tech industry veteran to work with MSPs to incorporate cyberprotection into their portfolios

By Jeffrey Burt

Amy Luby, who has been a key player in the MSP and channel space for more than two decades, is bringing her skills and expertise to data and cyberprotection company Acronis.