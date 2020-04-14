Amy Luby Named Channel Evangelist for Acronis

Tech industry veteran to work with MSPs to incorporate cyberprotection into their portfolios

Amy Luby, who has been a key player in the MSP and channel space for more than two decades, is bringing her skills and expertise to data and cyberprotection company Acronis.

The Lowdown: Luby has joined Acronis as its channel chief evangelist after 10 years as a top executive with MSP Revolution.

The Details: A key part of her role with Acronis will be to show MSPs how integrating cyberprotection into their portfolios will help them grow business and reduce churn. Included in that will be introducing Acronis’ Cyber Protect Cloud to MSPs, a managed service solution that incorporates such capabilities as backup, disaster recovery, remote assistance, security, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based malware protection into a single tool.



The offering is designed for MSPs that are charged with deploying and managing highly distributed infrastructure environments for businesses. Cyber Protect Cloud can help MSPs drive profitability, SLA compliance, cost controls, and performance, according to the company.

The Impact: The rise in the number and sophistication of cyberthreats and the expanding reach of government regulations around security and privacy are forcing businesses to turn to MSPs and other channel partners to help them run and manage their security environments. A MarketsandMarkets report predicts that the market for managed security services will grow from more than $24 billion in 2018 to $47.6 billion by 2023.

Background: Luby helped Internet of Things (IoT) vendor Carnegie Technologies launch its global MSP channel program and has held executive positions at Trend Micro, Synnex, and Sinefa. She also founded and led two companies, MSP Services Network and Mobitech, an IT service provider.

The Buzz: “Amy Luby joins Acronis at the perfect time to support the IT channel, tasked with offering vastly improved services that deliver easy, efficient, and secure cyberprotection while growing revenue in these challenging times,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, Acronis chief cyber officer. “Amy will show service providers they have the ability to deliver the solutions that ensure their clients are #CyberFit and ready to face any new threats to their data, applications, and systems.”



“The need for the MSP community to dramatically upgrade the products and services they offer to clients has never been more stark or urgent than it is today, given the tremendous advances in cyberprotection that Acronis continues innovating and advancing,” Luby said. “An enormous opportunity is available to the IT channel to both simplify and strengthen their cyberprotection offerings, enabling them to increase revenue, decrease costs, simplify licensing, and become indispensable partners to their clients.”