IoT sponsored by The 2112 Group

Channelnomics Original

Technology
Sabine Howest, vice president of Global Partner Engagement and IoT at Ingram Micro

Ingram Prioritizes IoT With New Center of Excellence

April 14, 2020

With new global focus, Center of Excellence, distributor doubles down on channel IoT adoption

By Larry Walsh

Ingram Micro is investing heavily in Internet of Things channel enablement and market development with the creation of a global Center of Excellence and the appointment of Sabine Howest to lead the effort.