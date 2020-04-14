Channelnomics Original

Technology

Start-Up Beyond Identity Aims to Kill Passwords With Certificate Chains

April 14, 2020

Internet pioneers pursue partners, tout simplified identity and access management platform for users and admins alike

By Channelnomics Staff

The password is dead, and we mean it this time. That’s the word from New York start-up Beyond Identity, which comes out of the gate with an eponymous passwordless identity management platform that it claims requires no changes to security infrastructure, removes log-in friction for end users, and provides users with a more secure — and less clumsy — alternative to password managers.