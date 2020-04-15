Channelnomics Original

Chris Lamborn, head of Worldwide Partner GTM and Programs at NetApp

NetApp Helping Partners Maximize Existing Gear

April 15, 2020

Storage vendor enables partners to help customers maximize equipment functionality

By Larry Walsh

Solution providers across the United States and around the world are grappling with empty inventories and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. NetApp is taking steps to get product to partners and their customers, but also enabling them to make the most out of their existing storage, cloud, and network infrastructures.