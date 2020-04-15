Tech Data Gives Channel a Platform for Learning, Collaboration

Distributor’s Coaches solution puts partners in touch with Tech Data experts, peers

Tech Data is rolling out an online platform that channel partners can use to tap into the distributor’s expertise in a number of areas.

The Lowdown: Tech Data Coaches, which launched this week, is an online coaching and collaboration platform designed to help partners in the United States and Canada develop skills and competencies and make connections with their peers.

The Details: Tech Data Coaches includes a lineup of more than 70 channel and subject matter experts from the company. They have backgrounds in helping partners grow their businesses, and in IoT and other modern technologies such as the cloud and data analytics. They also have expertise in industries ranging from healthcare and retail to smart cities and the public sector.



As a social network platform, Tech Data Coaches includes “find an expert” features, including user profiles, personalized content feeds, the ability to follow members, and opt-in notifications. Partners are matched with Tech Data experts for informal mentorships, on-demand training, product demonstrations, one-on-one coaching sessions, and personalized guidance and support through live content feeds.



Tech Data also is producing a podcast series called “On the Clock” that covers topics being discussed in the online community.



In addition, Tech Data Coaches with other areas of expertise will be added in the near future and plans are underway to expand the platform worldwide.



The distributor worked with several partners last month in initial trials of the platform.

The Buzz: “Tech Data Coaches is changing the way we communicate and engage with our partners,” said Stacy Nethercoat, senior vice president of cloud solutions in the Americas at Tech Data. “This offering creates an interactive social environment that allows individuals within our partners’ organizations – each of whom represents an important role within their company – to innovate collaboratively, enhance their professional skillsets, and accelerate business growth.”



“As a managed service provider (MSP), we find Tech Data Coaches to be a valuable resource, providing guidance and support when we need it most,” said Juan Fernandez, vice president of managed IT services at ImageNet Consulting. “After building a profile on the platform, I was able to share my interests. Within minutes, I was connected with experts who could help me grow my skills in sales leadership and building strategic partnerships. What I find most impressive is that Tech Data Coaches is not just for executives – it’s a great go-to reference for people at all levels who seek mentorship or seek input on how to expand their capabilities. I plan to have my entire team – including our marketing department – sign up to use this online coaching platform.”