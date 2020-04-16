Managed Services sponsored by SolarWinds MSP

SolarWinds

Channelnomics Original

Technology

IDC: IT Services Grew in 2019, Will Shrink in 2020

April 16, 2020

COVID-19 causing businesses to pause or delay IT projects, crimping service segment

By Larry Walsh

First, here’s the good news from IDC: IT services grew a whopping 5% in 2019 (2.4% when adjusted for nominal dollar value) as businesses invested in IT projects that required third-party support.

The bad news: COVID-19 will crimp IT service spending in 2020 and beyond.