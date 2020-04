IDC: IT Services Grew in 2019, Will Shrink in 2020

COVID-19 causing businesses to pause or delay IT projects, crimping service segment

First, here’s the good news from IDC: IT services grew a whopping 5% in 2019 (2.4% when adjusted for nominal dollar value) as businesses invested in IT projects that required third-party support.



The bad news: COVID-19 will crimp IT service spending in 2020 and beyond.

The Lowdown: According to IDC, IT services grew at an accelerated clip in 2019, concluding three years of consecutive growth (4% in 2017, 4.2% in 2018, and 5% in 2019). However, the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing businesses to pause or cancel discretionary IT products. The result: a projected 1.1% decline in IT services in 2020 and a return to modest growth of 1% in 2021. IDC says the pandemic will stunt service growth for several years.

The Details: The disruption to IT services varies around the world. The United States and Canada will see a modest decline of .2% this year, down from 5.2% growth in 2019. Managed services will shrink .7% and service support will remain flat.



In the vast EMEA region, IT service spending will fall 4.3% and won’t not return to positive growth until 2022, IDC reported. However, the analyst firm says individual countries with stronger economies will experience faster recoveries.



The Asia-Pacific region, which hosts some of the most robust and growing economies in the world, will see IT services remain in positive territory. The forecast is for 1.9% growth in 2020, but that’s down from the 5.5% growth in 2019.

The Impact: For service vendors and solution providers, the IDC forecast isn’t good. Compounded with declining spending on IT products and supply-chain disruptions causing non-service sales to fall, the decline in IT service spending — even if slight — will cut into solution provider revenue and profitability. The average solution provider earns most of its profit from professional and managed services.

Background: While the IDC forecast is down, solution provider confidence remains strong. According to a recent study by The 2112 Group, publisher of Channelnomics, the majority of solution providers expect to make or exceed their original 2020 revenue goals. The full report “Report: Partners Confident Despite COVID-19 Damage,” is available for download.

The Buzz: “The COVID-19 pandemic is a demand shock on the services market worldwide, but it will present different challenges, as well as opportunities, to different regions, industries, services offerings, and service providers,” said¬†Lisa Nagamine, research manager with IDC’s Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker.”