Channelnomics Original

Partnership
SBA Paycheck Protection Program application form

SBA Paycheck Protection Program is Running Dry

April 16, 2020

Congress is at odds over how to replenish the funds; solution providers say the program is confusing and doesn’t do enough

By Larry Walsh

The $349 billion Small Business Administration (SBA) program designed to help businesses who saw their revenues disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic is running out of money, leaving many companies without aid until Congress approves new funds.