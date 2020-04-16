SkyKick Taps Kathryn Saducas to Oversee MSPs

Company puts her into channel executive slot after four years running European operations

SkyKick is promoting Kathryn Saducas, who had been overseeing the cloud automation and management provider’s European operations, to global vice president for MSP sales.

The Lowdown: Saducas, who has been with the Seattle-based company since 2016, is the first SkyKick leader to be promoted to its executive team from within the company.

The Details: She will be responsible for sales and account management teams that are focused on the company’s MSP business. SkyKick works with about 25,000 MSPs, and Saducas will expand its reach and engagement with the MSP partners and larger MSP market.



During her time with SkyKick, Saducas helped grow awareness of the company’s product offers, which are designed to make it easier for IT service providers to migrate, back up, and manage their customers in the cloud. She also was instrumental in driving exponential revenue increases in the EMEA region and making SkyKick a player in compliance with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). In addition, she was an advocate for data protection and the rights of SkyKick partners in Europe.

Background: Saducas helped establish SkyKick’s Amsterdam office, which now has more than 50 employees from 14 different countries in such areas as sales, support, engineering, marketing, and HR. The company’s European office works with more than 10,000 partners in more than 50 countries. Prior to coming to SkyKick, Saducas held channel and marketing positions with such companies as Microsoft (for more than 14 years) and American Express.

The Buzz: “SkyKick’s rapid expansion and growth for our partners in Europe is due in no small part to Kathryn and her demonstrated ability to build the SkyKick team and brand into a substantial force in the region,” said Todd Schwartz, co-CEO of the company. “Her appointment allows us to further develop our global sales teams’ capabilities to better help serve our partners’ cloud business.”



“SkyKick’s growth and expansion globally in the past five years have been phenomenal, and sustaining that growth requires truly integrated, best-in-class sales, marketing, operations, and support systems,” said co-CEO Evan Richman. “In order to continue to serve our expanding global partner base, it’s essential to have the right leaders in place. We look forward to Kathryn’s continued leadership in delivering on SkyKick’s mission to help partners successfully move, protect, and manage their customers in the cloud.”