Channelnomics Original

Partnership

SkyKick Taps Kathryn Saducas to Oversee MSPs

April 16, 2020

Company puts her into channel executive slot after four years running European operations

By Jeffrey Burt

SkyKick is promoting Kathryn Saducas, who had been overseeing the cloud automation and management provider’s European operations, to global vice president for MSP sales.